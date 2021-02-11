Governor Noem holds media availability Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem will be holding a briefing Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The briefing will be held in the Governor’s Large Conference Room.

Review Tweets regarding the news conference below:

Gov. Kristi Noem holding her weekly media briefing at the Capitol in Pierre. Follow along here. She said the legislative session has reached its halfway point.

She’s highlighting her budget address from Tuesday.

Gov. Noem said on marijuana measures, she said IM 26 (medical marijuana) will take another year to implement correctly. A task force has been created to meet over the summer and help get medical marijuana framework in place.

Asked about agriculture taxes, Gov. Noem said she’s following the bills through the legislative session.

Asked about the new state plane, Gov. Noem said she’s not involved in conversations about what the new plane would be. Here’s a look at the state fleet.

Asked about revenue numbers, Gov. Noem said she expects the state budget to get tighter in the future. She doesn’t think the extra revenue is solely about the federal stimulus money. She said the state’s message about keeping businesses open has resonated with the public.

Gov. Noem said energy costs will increase for South Dakotans. She said there’s more federal regulations going in place. Those two reasons are part of her reason for saving more money from the budget surplus this year.

She said the stimulus money will have consequences down the road and the nation’s debt will affect the economy at some point. She wants South Dakota to be prepared for that day.

Asked about a home-schooling bill that opponents say might lead to some kids being lost count of by the state. Gov. Noem said the bill allows families to teach their kids as they seem fit.

Asked about the Ravnsborg investigation, Gov. Noem said she’s not sure why it is taking so long. She doesn’t believe her office can help push the process any further but she’s discussed looking at that.

