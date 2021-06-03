South Dakota gives meat processing grant to Rapid City business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem announced grant to a business in Rapid City on Thursday.

Governor Noem along with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will be announcing a meat processing grant for Dakota Butcher.

She was joined by Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden along with representatives from Dakota Butcher and others in the ag industry.

Plans for the meat processing grant program were announced by the state in March. Up to $5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) is set aside to assist South Dakota meat processors in expanding capacity to respond to market and workforce disruption due to COVID-19.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is at the news conference and will have coverage later today on KELOLAND News.