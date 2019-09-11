Governor Noem gets firsthand look at storm damage in Sioux Falls

Governor Kristi Noem toured the damage Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls, including at Avera Behavioral Health.

Noem says she is working with city and community leaders to figure out the best way the state can help with recovery efforts.

“It’s really quite miraculous that people are… we didn’t lose lives last night that people made it through the storm they way they did and it’s also incredible to see the community out here today. The city cooperating with county and emergency management in the state and then people also just volunteering to help clean up,” Governor Noem said.

Noem says the state is partnering with Avera to house patients and help with recovery efforts.