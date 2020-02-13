Governor Noem encouraging more students to get involved in the arts

Governor Kristi Noem is hoping to encourage more students to get involved in the arts.

Wednesday, she announced the first South Dakota Governor’s Art Competition.

The Arts Council will send out information to schools in the coming months about how students can submit their artwork for the competition.

“We have so many talented young artists in South Dakota and through this opportunity, we’ll help bring their work to the walls of the capitol through the Governor’s Student Art Competition,” Executive Director SD Arts Council, Patrick Baker said.

Students can start sending in their artwork this fall.