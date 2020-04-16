Governor Noem discusses latest on COVID-19 during townhall

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – ​In a townhall Wednesday night, Governor Kristi Noem gave the latest on developments surrounding COVID-19 – including discussions on why she has not issued some orders, a clinical trial, and the state’s economy.

Governor Noem has not issued a shelter-in-place order for South Dakota, she says the state is looking at what happens in other states when determining how to make that decision.

“We actually have more people staying home than many of the other states that have put in a shelter-in-place order, and have put together directives telling people they can’t leave their homes,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Regarding Smithfield Foods, state officials say the CDC will tour the facility Thursday.

Noem says she would like to see the facility open again soon, and make sure the environment is safe for employees.

“They will look at the operation, they call it from truck to truck, that’s from the time that trucks bring in animals, to the time it leaves the facility, they will look at every single thing involved with that, they will look at the workspace, the ways people can be protected,” Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Additionally, the trial to determine the effectiveness of a drug to treat and prevent COVID-19 has not officially started.

“The drug that the governor advocated that we get out of the strategic national stockpile will be used for this study, and that is outside of the normal supply chain, so anybody that is using this drug for other reasons will not experience any problems continuing to get the drug,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

State officials also remind everyone that people do recover from COVID-19. Over 300 people have recovered so far in the state.

The Commissioner of the Governor’s Council of Economic Development says that hundreds have already applied for the governor’s small business relief fund.