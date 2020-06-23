Governor Noem discusses go-no-go plan for Mount Rushmore fireworks display

THE BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just 10 days away from the July 3rd fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Tuesday discussing the coronavirus pandemic as well as the upcoming fireworks show.

The Black Hills haven’t see any significant rainfall since the beginning of the month. Summer is off to a dry start.

“So the last two years of course we had quite a bit of snow and rain and cooler temperatures and this year we are actually below normal for precipitation and we are seeing some above normal temperatures and those are supposed to continue into July and into August, those above normal temps, below normal precip for July and average precip for August and September,” Fire Chief Gail Schmidt, Rockerville Fire Dept., said.

In 2009, the Mount Rushmore fireworks display was halted due to environmental reasons.

This year’s event, featuring President Donald Trump, is just over a week away now. Governor Noem says there is a go or no-go plan for the fireworks display.

“That’s a plan that is in place agreed to by the National Parks Service with the Department of Interior with the environmental review processes that we’ve been conducting for the last year and a half,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Noem says those planning for the event are hoping for more rain. She says the final decision will be made the day of the event.

“That’s not a decision that I would make or the state would make, it would be decision that this group of folks that have been working on this project and safety and environmental concerns for the last year and a half,” Governor Noem said.

It’s a decision that the nation will be watching.

Governor Kristi Noem says the National Weather Service is also playing a role in the decision whether the fireworks display will be held at Mount Rushmore.