SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order, declaring a disaster in 16 counties hit hard by winter storms in December.

The order states that federal resources are needed to help with recovery efforts. The state estimates the winter storms caused nearly two and a half million dollars in damage.

The blizzards in December put the entire state at a standstill as the snow piled on for several days, cutting off access to entire communities and standing drivers.