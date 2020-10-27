Governor Noem campaigning for President Trump in Maine and New Hampshire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will soon be back on the campaign trail.

News organizations in Maine and New Hampshire say she’s joining the Team Trump bus tour. On Wednesday, it will be making at least two stops in Maine and two in New Hampshire. She’ll be joined by President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Noem has said it is important to get the President re-elected because of all the positive things he’s done and will continue to do for South Dakota.