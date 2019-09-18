Governor Noem calls on Jason Ravnsborg to investigate Aaron McGowan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem is requesting South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg to investigate Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

Governor Noem stated:

“A matter of public interest was reported by the media on at least two occasions regarding the extended absence of the elected official holding the office of the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney. The Attorney General has the duty of exercising supervision over state’s attorneys in matters pertaining to their duties of office. Due to these media reports, the public information that has been disseminated, and several inquiries into the Office of the Governor, our Office formally requests an investigation into this matter.

Further, the governor has the power and duty to remove officials who “willfully fail, neglect, or refuse to perform any of the duties imposed upon him by, or to enforce any of the provisions of law relating to intoxicating liquors, or who shall willfully fail, neglect, or refuse to perform any duties imposed upon them by law, or who shall be guilty of intoxication or drunkenness, or who shall be guilty of the violation of any law, or who shall assist or connive in the violation of any law, or who shall be grossly incompetent to perform the duties of his office.” SDCL 3-17-3. An investigation is necessary to determine if grounds for removal exist or not. This is a matter of public interest and swift resolution is prudent.”

Review the law Noem cites online.

Noem’s request comes on the same day KELOLAND News is airing an exclusive interview with McGowan about why he took a medical leave this summer.

