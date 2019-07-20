Governor Noem assessing state flood damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With flooding devastating the midwest, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visited two lakes in southeast South Dakota on Saturday.

Governor Noem says she has been to almost every lake or area in South Dakota that has been affected by this year’s flooding. Her latest stops were in Lake Thompson and Lake Poinsett on Saturday.

She says the next step is getting professionals out to evaluate the flooding and figure out how to bring the water levels down.

“So we’ve been out here today looking at the outlet of the lake, which has not been maintained for many years. It’s slowing down water flow out. We believe that if normal maintenance was done, we’re going to be evaluating that through an engineering study, if we can move some water downstream in a controlled manner and that’s really the evaluation the state needs to go through. So we’re working with the local county, some of the folks that have some expertise in this area, and our water board,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Now for Lake Thompson, this is the highest the water has ever been. The last time it crested was in 2011, however that year it was in April. This year, the water crested in July.

Coming up on KELOLAND news at 10, hear from a resident of Lake Thompson who just hopes things start to get back to normal before winter comes.