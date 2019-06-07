Governor Noem approves School for the Deaf property sale

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem finalized the sale of the South Dakota School for the Deaf property to the Sioux Falls Ministry Center on Friday. The property is located at 2001 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls.

“Today’s agreement is the result of years of planning and preparation to continue providing top-quality education and services to the deaf community while maximizing the use of state resources,” Governor Noem said in a news release. “I’m thankful for the personal care and attention Governor Daugaard put into this project, and I’m proud of the final result I signed today. This transaction will allow services to remain modern and responsive, and I’m confident this will benefit all parties involved.”

The transaction closes a series of negotiations over the past two years to sell the former residential school and campus. The sale was first authorized in 2017 by the South Dakota Legislature under provision of House Bill 1210, with additional provisions added in the 2018 session as part of House Bill 1064.

The South Dakota Board of Regents, on behalf of the School for the Deaf, is acquiring the former TCF Bank building to house School for the Deaf programs and services. The bank building is located at 4101 West 38th Street in Sioux Falls. The transaction is referred to as a conditional land exchange, by which the Sioux Falls Ministry Center purchased the School for the Deaf property and, in exchange, the Board of Regents acquired the TCF property.

Administration and staff will continue to provide services at the East 8th Street location until renovations are completed at the TCF site. Outreach consultants will be able to continue their visits with only minimal disruption during the move itself.

The new location is expected to be occupied and open for services by late November. In addition to being the home for the South Dakota School for the Deaf, the building on West 38th Street will also hold the Sioux Falls offices of SDSU Extension and the South Dakota Department of Health.