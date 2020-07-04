Governor Noem addresses crowd at Mount Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem spoke at Mount Rushmore Friday evening before introducing President Trump to the stage.

Gov. Noem says she was working on planning the Mount Rushmore event before she was sworn in as governor.

The governor says South Dakotans appreciate the people that came out to the state for Friday’s event.

Noem says people in this country shouldn’t forget America’s Founding Fathers. Noem said people are “paralyzed by the present and defeated about the future.” She added that we shouldn’t destroy history, we should learn from it.

Watch the full speech in the attached video.