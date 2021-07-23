Governor Kristi Noem to meet with South Dakota State Penitentiary employees on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is scheduled to hear from employees of the South Dakota State Penitentiary during a meeting on Friday.

The governor’s office says the employees can address their concerns with the facility to Noem at 3 p.m.

This meeting comes more than a week after Noem announced the terminations of State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske.

The firings follow an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources. The review was prepared based on an anonymous complaint that includes allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment.

Young and Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt were placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, July 13. At that time, the governor’s office said Tim Reisch will serve as interim Secretary of Corrections. Doug Clark, the Deputy Secretary of Corrections, is stepping in as acting warden of the State Penitentiary.

Following the meeting with State Penitentiary employees, Noem will address the concerns in a news conference in the visitation room of the Jameson Annex.

