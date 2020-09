SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about Governor Kristi Noem’s latest campaign stop.

Tuesday, Gov. Noem spent the day rallying support for President Donald Trump in Ohio. She was the guest of honor at a fundraising reception and lunch.

Tickets ranged from $500 dollars for a single seat to $10,000 for a photo with Gov. Noem and VIP seating for eight people.

Over the weekend, Governor Noem was at a campaign stop in Iowa. Later this month she’s scheduled to speak in Oregon.