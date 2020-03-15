Governor closing Minnesota schools for COVID-19 planning

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered the temporary shutdown of public schools to allow administrators and teachers to make plans to combat COVID-19 as new cases continue to grow.

Schools will be closed to students by Wednesday and will remain shut down unto March 27. On Saturday, state health officials said the number of cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota had risen to 21, up seven from Friday. Among the new cases was a person in their 30s in Renville County, in southwestern Minnesota.

All but one of Minnesota’s patients are recovering at home.

