SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will sign the bill legalizing recreational cannabis use Tuesday at noon.

WCCO reports the bill will also expunge low-level cannabis convictions in the state.

The bill makes sweeping changes authorizing the growth, manufacturing and lawful sale of cannabis products.

Minnesota would join 22 states plus Washington, D.C., where marijuana is legal.