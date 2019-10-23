Gov. Tim Walz tours high schools to learn about vaping

HOPKINS, Minn. (KELO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is traveling the state hearing from students about the vaping epidemic. The first stop was in Hopkins on Tuesday.

A recent state survey found that more than one in four high school juniors are vaping regularly, and more than one in 10 eighth-graders are, too.

“We are not coming here to deliver a just say no message that is unsophisticated and doesn’t work. We’re here to ask you to help us what is the best way, how do we tailor this and what resources do we need to make that happen,” Gov. Tim Walz (D) Minnesota said.

The students told the governor and state officials that vaping is extremely widespread, and students are even doing it in class. Some students say they are reluctant to use the restrooms because so many students are vaping.

The governor praised the students for being so open.