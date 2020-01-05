Gov. Ricketts picks taxes, Nebraska flood recovery as top issues in 2020

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during an interview in his office in Lincoln, Neb. With billions in federal aid and seats in Congress at stake, some states are dragging their feet in carrying out one of the Census Bureau’s chief recommendations for making sure everyone is counted during the 2020 census. Ricketts vetoed a bill to create a complete count committee, saying that local committees are already doing the work and that the legislation would have given a University of Nebraska program authority to create the panel without guidance from the state. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will attempt to lower taxes for homeowners, farmers and military retirees this year while setting aside money to help the state recover from the historic 2019 floods.

The governor tells The Associated Press he’ll present lawmakers with a property tax package during the new legislative session that begins Wednesday.

He says he’ll also continue pushing for one of his earlier priorities, a tax exemption for military retirees equal to half of their benefit income.

Ricketts and lawmakers will have more revenue at their disposal this year, thanks to higher-than-expected tax collections over the last several months.

