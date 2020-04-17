Gov. Reynolds orders stricter social distancing in NE Iowa region

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering residents in northeastern Iowa to practice stricter social distancing amid growing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants and nursing homes.

Reynolds on Thursday said she is banning “all gatherings” for social, community, recreational and leisure purpose in the region that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque.

Previously, the governor had banned all gatherings larger than 10 statewide. Reynolds said that residents can only gather with household members, with few exceptions, and they must do everything possible to stay six feet away from others in public. They can go outside for work and essential errands.

