Gov. Noem’s office says Lewandowski no longer an adviser, was always a ‘volunteer’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following allegations of an improper relationship between Governor Kristi Noem and former Trump Presidential Campaign Manager, Corey Lewandowski, the governor is distancing herself from him.

Lewandowski has been removed from overseeing a super PAC supporting Trump after a donor accused him of sexual harassment during a Las Vegas dinner. Noem was in attendance at the dinner to support an out-of-state charity to battle addiction.

This week, a conservative online publication accused Noem of having an affair with Lewandowski, the Governor responded on Twitter, calling the allegations “rumors” as “total garbage and a disgusting lie.”

These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help.



I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 29, 2021

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office to ask if Lewandowski was still serving as an adviser to her campaign. Communications Director, Ian Fury, responded with the following statement:

“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.” Ian Fury, Communications Director for Gov. Kristi Noem

During President Trump’s visit to South Dakota for the 2020 fireworks at Mount Rushmore, you can see Lewandowski warmly greeted Gov. Noem. You can see the greeting in the video below:

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported Gov. Kristi Noem met with Sherry Bren, who had directed the Appraiser Certification Program, Marcia Hultman, the director of the state’s Department of Labor and Regulation and Bren’s direct supervisor, after Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, had been denied a real estate appraiser certification.

Bren was later asked to resign and she filed a complaint. Bren and the state later reached a $200,000 settlement.