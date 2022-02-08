PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s plan to allow workers to claim natural immunity so they don’t need to get vaccinated for their jobs is moving forward, with some amendments.

Senate Bill 211 allows for medical, religious and natural immunity exemptions if an employer requires vaccines.

The rules would apply to businesses of all sizes, but the exemptions would not apply to health care providers or the national guard.

After passing the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee this morning it now goes to the full Senate. The amended bill could be debated as soon as Thursday afternoon.

The legislation as introduced, if passed, would take effect immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature and would expire June 30, 2023.

The legislation originally said only a physician who had seen the person could sign the medical exemption. That was broadened Tuesday to allow for medical professionals that would also include certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives.