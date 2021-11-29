Gov. Noem wants to push anti-abortion argument to Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking a role in a pair of legal battles over abortion access as the U.S. Supreme Court reaches a potentially defining moment on the issue.

The Republican governor promised that if South Dakota loses an appeal in a legal fight over a state law that would require women seeking abortions to consult first with crisis pregnancy centers, which generally advise women not to get abortions, she would try to get the Supreme Court to consider the case.

She has already signed onto a legal argument that seeks to undermine the Supreme Court’s previous ruling that access to abortions allows women equal economic and social rights.