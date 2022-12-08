SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem wants to make sure that taxpayer money is not supporting Communist China, she said in a news release Thursday.

Noem has called for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council. She wants the investment council to complete the review in seven days.

The South Dakota Investment Council, established by the South Dakota Legislature in 1971, manages investment of the financial assets of the State of South Dakota, the website said. Assets include public retirement systems, public trust funds, and other financial assets.

Noem said the investment council “has ensured that South Dakota has the best-funded pension in the country” but she wants to make sure there is no investment in China.