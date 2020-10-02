Gov. Noem tweets about President Trump, continues regular coronavirus testing

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota officials said Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, they plan to erect a security fence budgeted around the official governor’s residence to protect Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats. The South Dakota Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus crisis and also raised her national political profile in the past year, including tying herself more closely to Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem tweeted Friday morning she and Bryon are praying for the President, First Lady, their entire family and everyone fighting the virus.

Bryon and I are praying for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their entire family, and everyone fighting this virus. America is stronger together, and together we will get through this. https://t.co/0W0MA0sMyt — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 2, 2020

In the last month, Noem has campaigned for the president in several states including Oregon, Ohio, Iowa and Michigan. Next week, she is scheduled as a featured speaker at “AmpFest” at a Trump resort in Miami.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury announced on Twitter, Noem tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday and is not a close contact of anyone who has tested positive, including the president. He said she continues to receive regular coronavirus testing and monitors her symptoms daily.