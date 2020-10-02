Gov. Noem tweets about President Trump, continues regular coronavirus testing

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem tweeted Friday morning she and Bryon are praying for the President, First Lady, their entire family and everyone fighting the virus.

In the last month, Noem has campaigned for the president in several states including Oregon, Ohio, Iowa and Michigan. Next week, she is scheduled as a featured speaker at “AmpFest” at a Trump resort in Miami.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury announced on Twitter, Noem tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday and is not a close contact of anyone who has tested positive, including the president. He said she continues to receive regular coronavirus testing and monitors her symptoms daily.

