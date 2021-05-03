Gov. Noem to hold press conference to recognize National Travel & Tourism Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is holding two news conferences on opposite ends of the state to recognize National Tourism Week on Monday.

State Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen will join Gov. Noem.

The first conference was held at Mount Rushmore Monday morning. Gov. Noem addressed a new initiative between the state department of labor and the tourism department to help fill open jobs.

The governor will hold her second news conference at 3 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls at the Falls Overlook Cafe.

