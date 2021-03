SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem will be holding a press conference Monday in Sioux Falls to announce a new initiative.

Gov. Noem posted on her Facebook that she will be holding the conference to announce an initiative to “defend fairness in women’s sports.” The conference will include LGPA Player of the Year Nancy Lopez and former NFL football player Jack Brewer among other athletes.

The press conference will also be streamed on her Facebook page.