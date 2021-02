PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers in Pierre will hear a special address from Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The speech will take place in South Dakota House of Representatives chamber and focus on “revised revenue projections.”

Roughly one in six bills introduced during the 2021 session call for spending money on a government project or program.

Thursday is a budget deadline for the Joint Committee on Appropriations in selecting general fund revenue targets.