Gov. Noem to discuss new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will be holding a press conference in Sioux Falls to announce a new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports on Monday morning.

According to Noem’s communications team, she will be joined by 4-time LPGA Player of the Year Nancy Lopez, former NFL football player Jack Brewer, and other athletes

The announcement comes just days after Gov. Noem announced she is sending House Bill 1217 back to the lawmakers for suggested “style and form changes.”

You can see her full letter to lawmakers in this story:

If lawmakers agree with the changes, the measure will only need a simple majority to become law. It will no longer need the Governor’s signature.

Gov. Noem is scheduled to talk at 10:30 a.m. Monday. KELOLAND News will be covering the announcement. Come back to this story for more updates.