Gov. Noem continues to call for Ravnsborg to resign, says she’s planning to run for reelection in 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As we approach the final days of the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session, Governor Kristi Noem is weighing in on what lawmakers have accomplished.

Noem took questions on Thursday morning from the Governor’s Large Conference Room at the Capitol.

Gov. Noem highlights the passage of the need-based, Freedom scholarship bill among otheres. She says lawmakers are getting a lot done for South Dakotans.

Gov. Noem called the slowing of the impeachment process tragic for the family. She again called on the Attorney General to resign.

Gov. Noem said police organizations have lost faith in the AG and that is the reason he should resign. Gov. Noem said she wouldn’t call a special session for impeachment. She said that’s not her role.

Asked about the timing of releasing the videos last week, Gov. Noem said she waited because the investigation was being assisted by a third-party. When charges were brought forward, she said it was time to be more transparent.

Gov. Noem said she didn’t regret releasing the videos.

Asked about Marty Jackley running for AG in 2022, she said she won’t weigh on that potential race.

Asked about traffic laws in South Dakota, Gov. Noem said there’ll be discussion on that in the future.

Asked to sum up March 2020 to March 2021 dealing with COVID-19. Gov. Noem said she’s very proud about the partnerships with health care systems and leading the nation in vaccinations.

Asked about medical marijuana and amendments, Gov. Noem said South Dakota passing medical and recreational marijuana was unprecedented. She said lawmakers are focused on making the medical marijuana process is set up safely and correctly.

Asked about seeking national office, Gov. Noem says she plans to run for re-election for Governor in South Dakota in 2022. She says she travels to CPAC and other fundraisers to tell people about South Dakota. She says it helps recruit business and families to the state.

