SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem will be speaking about the future in the Republican Party in a series hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

The official event is part of the “Time For Choosing” series and the event will be held in-person 8 p.m. CT on April 6 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

A news release says the speeches in the series answer questions like: “Why are you a Republican? What should the Republican Party stand for? What are the Republican philosophies we can all agree on?”

Noem is running for re-election in 2022. She faces a challenge from former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard for the Republican nomination, while House Minority Leader Jamie Smith is seeking to be the Democratic challenger.