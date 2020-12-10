Gov. Noem signs executive order that suspends school evacuation drills, performance evaluations for experienced teachers, principals and other items

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order on Wednesday to give flexibility as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release sent out on Thursday, Executive Order 2020-33 affects business and schools in South Dakota.

The order makes various statutory and regulatory suspensions that will continue through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency. The suspensions include:

  • Suspending in-person requirements to allow cooperatives, rural electric cooperatives, and nonprofits to meet electronically;
  • Suspending performance evaluations for experienced teachers and principals;
  • Suspending school evacuation drills and cardiopulmonary surveys;
  • Suspending accreditation review for schools scheduled to be reviewed this year.

To learn more about executive orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit COVID.sd.gov.

