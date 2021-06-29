Gov. Noem sends South Dakota National Guard troops to U.S. – Mexico border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops will be deployed to Texas to help the secure the border between the United States and Mexico.

Governor Kristi Noem announced her decision to send the troops Monday on Twitter.

It comes following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help.

The initial deployment will last between 30 and 60 days. South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military are working to finalize details of the mission.

The news release from the governor’s office says the deployment will be paid for by a private donation.

For operational security reasons, specific names of units, number of members, and mission specifics will not be released.

In 2019, Noem announced in her first State of the State address she approved a four-solider aviation crew from the South Dakota National Guard, along with a helicopter, to deploy to the southern border in Arizona.