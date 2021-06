SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem announced in a tweet Monday evening, that 50 South Dakota National Guard members will be sent to Texas to “help secure our border.”

Tomorrow morning I'm officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border. The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn't be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden's border crisis. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 28, 2021

No other details are known at the moment.