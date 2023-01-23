SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked.

“Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”

Noem is also quoted in the release, saying “callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences — If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement.”

Noem goes on to note that she’s urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and multiple congressional committees to investigate leaks of information relating to her family. “I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide,” she said.

KELOLAND News has reached out for further comment; we will update this story when a response is received.