Gov. Noem responds to a question about Biden

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — At one point during yesterday’s budget address, Governor Noem talked about the Biden administration.

After KELOLAND News posted a story saying Noem appeared to acknowledge Biden winning the presidency, her director of Communications fired back saying that wasn’t the case.

Today, we caught up with the Governor in Huron and asked her to clarify her comments about the Biden administration.

“Well the reality is, is if Joe Biden ends up in the White House, our future could be very different in South Dakota. So I wanted people to be clear on why I was being conservative in my budget,” Noem said.

Noem was in Huron to talk about a new building she proposed for the fairgrounds. We’re taking a closer look at the multi-million dollar proposal on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.

Hear Gov. Noem’s full response to the KELOLAND’s question about President-elect Biden.