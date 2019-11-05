Gov. Noem remains opposed to hemp in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the announcement of new federal guidelines, Governor Kristi Noem remains against the legalization of hemp in South Dakota.

In a news release, Noem doubled down on her position about the potential impact legal hemp would have for public safety and law enforcement.

Noem said, “I will continue to make the case that legalizing hemp will legalize marijuana by default.”

Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture announced the creation of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program — will create consistent regulatory framework around hemp.

“USDA does not preempt a state’s ability to adopt stronger requirements or prohibit production. South Dakota state law prohibits industrial hemp production, and that statute still stands,” Noem said in the news release. “The guidelines do require the State to permit interstate transportation of hemp.”

State legislators are working on a 2020 measure to legalize hemp in the state.