Gov. Noem releases statement on nationwide unrest

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued a statement on the nationwide unrest over the past several days on Sunday.

You can see the full statement below.

“We take the protection of people’s rights very seriously, as we’ve demonstrated over the last several months, including the right to peacefully protest,” Gov. Noem said. “Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims. If asked, the state stands ready to assist local authorities to ensure everyone’s rights are protected. Rioting and looting, like we’ve seen in other cities and states, will not be tolerated in South Dakota.”