GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting day for a Groton, South Dakota woman.

Governor Krist Noem has proclaimed today, December 14th, as “Elda Stange Day.”

Elda was born in Brown County and has lived in Groton since the 60’s.

Elda recently celebrated her 100th Birthday.

Over the summer, She got to meet her Great Great Niece who traveled all the way from Virginia to visit.

Family members shared these pictures with us as a way to help Elda celebrate.

The governor’s proclamation calls Elda a force for good.

Along with being a sister and aunt, she has been an active member of her church and community.