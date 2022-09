SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flags in South Dakota are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment in honor of former Queen Elizabeth II.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the flag advisory Friday afternoon.

“Her Majesty saw so many triumphs and tragedies in her 96 years on earth,” Noem said in a statement “She was royalty who could walk with the common man. May she Rest in Peace.”