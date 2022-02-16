SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has a new Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

In a news release, Gov. Kristi Noem named Kellie Wasko to head South Dakota’s DOC. Wasko will start her new position on March 7.

In the summer of 2021, an anonymous complaint containing allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment led Noem to shake up DOC staff.

Previous Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt was placed on administrative leave and retired in August.

Interim Secretary of Corrections Doug Clark will return to his prior role as Deputy Secretary of Corrections.

Wasko currently works as CEO/President of Correctional Health Partners in Denver. She was the Deputy Executive Director for the Colorado Department of Corrections from 2013 to 2019.

“Kellie will bring an abundance of experience and a steady hand to the South Dakota Department of Corrections,” Noem said in a statement.