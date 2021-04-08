Gov. Noem names new chief of staff

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre native will take over as Governor Kristi Noem’s chief of staff.

On Thursday, Gov. Noem’s office announced Aaron Scheibe will take over the role on May 1. He previously worked in Gov. Noem’s office in 2019 as a senior policy advisor and worked in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development from 2014-19.

Scheibe will leave his private legal practice job and takes over for Tony Venhuizen, who has been appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents. Venhuizen took over for Joshua Shields in Dec. 2019.

“Aaron Scheibe is a dedicated public servant with years of experience in state government,” Noem said in a statement. “Aaron has a deep love for our state, and I appreciate his willingness to serve in this important role.”

Scheibe and his wife, Laura, live in Pierre with their two sons.