Gov. Noem meets with HHS Secretary Alex Azar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is in the nation’s capitol Wednesday.

Gov. Noem met with the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Noem posted this picture on Twitter saying they talked about the state’s approach to fighting COVID-19. The post also says Azar had good news on the progress on a vaccine.

South Dakota took a different path to fight #COVID19. This morning, I shared our story with @SecAzar. And he gave me good news about progress towards a vaccine! pic.twitter.com/otbfcrxAin — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 22, 2020

Later today, Gov. Noem is expected to meet with Vice President Mike Pence. Right now, KELOLAND News doesn’t know what their meeting will be about.

Yesterday, Pence met with South Carolina’s governor to talk coronavirus response and hold a round table on reopening schools this fall.

KELOLAND News has put a call in to Governor Noem’s office. We’re waiting to hear back.