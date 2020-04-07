Gov. Noem: ‘Incredibly important’ people in Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties comply with executive order

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is directing some groups of people in the Sioux Falls area to stay home for the next three weeks.

The governor’s executive order is for people over 65 and anyone who has a serious underlying medical condition.

The executive order lists several including, chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma and a serious heart condition.

These two groups of people are directed to stay home until April 27, according to the executive order.

“A majority of our positive cases today in the state of South Dakota are located in these two counties. That’s why it’s incredibly important that people who live in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties do comply with the recommendations that are laid out in that executive order,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

During a news conference Tuesday, the Governor was asked what the penalty would be for going against the order.

“We will deal with that when it is necessary,” Gov. Noem said.

The governor says the order could help ease the need for some resources.

“The plan that was agreed to by the healthcare systems, by the state, and the Department of Health said we would add 5,000 beds that would be dedicated to COVID-19 patients and 1,300 ventilators. We also, since then with the new executive order by putting more mitigation measures in place for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, we anticipate that number necessary could be less,” Gov. Noem said.

However, the governor says the state will continue to over-plan and over-prepare.