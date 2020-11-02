Gov. Noem holding update on Ravnsborg fatal crash investigation Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will be giving an update on the fatal crash investigation involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg at 11 a.m. in Pierre Monday.

KELOLAND News will have coverage from Monday’s news coverage.

On September 12, Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever, 55, of Highmore, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore in Hyde County.

Ravnsborg was returning to Pierre after attending the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner in Redfield on Sept. 12.

Shortly after leaving Highmore, Ravnsborg says his vehicle hit what he believed was a large animal. He says he stopped to investigate and called 911 to report the crash. He says he used his cell phone flashlight to look around.

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek also surveyed the area when he arrived, according to Ravnsborg. With his vehicle badly damaged and the nearest tow service needing to travel from Pierre to the scene, Volek offered to let Ravnsborg drive the sheriff’s personal vehicle back to Pierre.

On Oct. 13, authorities released the 911 call by Ravnsborg as well as Ravnsborg’s toxicology report.