Gov. Noem holding grand lighting ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) will celebrate the start of the holiday season Tuesday night.

Noem announced the grand lighting ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda. The event, lighting of Capitol Christmas trees, is open to the public. Featured guests are Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding.

A 42-foot Engelmann Spruce tree is the largest tree. After being trimmed, it stands 26.5 feet tall in the rotunda. It was donated by Bryan and Lori Stahl, of Onida, and is being decorated by the South Dakota Nurses’ Association.

Santa will say hello to kids and unveil a mailbox children can write letters to Santa instead of sitting on his lap.

Viewing hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting on Wednesday.