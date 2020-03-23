Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Less than 24 hours after announcing South Dakota gained seven more positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced another 7 positive cases in the state.

As of Monday at 9 a.m., South Dakota now has 28 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Noem also said the state believes community spread is happening in Beadle County. Community spread is when the origin of a positive COVID-19 case is unknown.

Noem also said she would be releasing an executive order in relation to COVID-19 on Monday with more details.

Models state health officials are looking at suggest 30 percent of South Dakotans could get sick with COVID-19 during the outbreak. Noem says models indicate this will not peak until mid-May.

She says while thousands of people could get the virus, she stresses that the majority of people will recover and not experience severe illness.

Noem says the state has been proactive in actions to slow the spread. She reminded people it is important to do this to flatten the curve and allow the health care system to keep up with the cases.

Noem said the date she has seen shows 30 percent of South Dakotan's will get infected with COVID-19 and it is a reality all South Dakotan's need to come to terms with. She noted likely 80 percent of the 30 percent will not show many symptoms. — KELOLAND News (@keloland) March 23, 2020

Noem said state’s that have community spread have stopped testing individuals to focus on taking care of people in critical situations. She said that point will also come to South Dakota. She said healthy and younger folks won’t get tested.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the health department gets a daily update on available hospital beds and critical equipment. The state will work with hospitals and look to manage resources as best as possible.

As for schools, Noem said the state is looking at several different plans. She said the state wants to limit groups gathering together. She said it’s encouraging to see teachers across the state going above and beyond to find ways to educate students.

Noem said personal responsibility is incredibly important to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and it will help make all future decisions for all leaders easier.

“You have every opportunity to protect yourself and your family by staying home,” says SD Gov. Noem. “If you’ll take responsibility for yourself and your actions, that will make all of the difference in the world.” #KELOnews — Beth Jensen (@bethjensen) March 23, 2020

KELOLAND News will broadcast the news conference on-air and online.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for more coverage on-air and online.

You can see Sunday’s news conference in the video below.