Gov. Noem gives update on fires, declares state of emergency

It’s another long night for firefighters across KELOLAND as they battle wildfires — primarily in the western part of the state. Conditions are so dry right now that Governor Kristi Noem also signed an executive order today, declaring a state of emergency in South Dakota.

While in Rapid City Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem gave an update on some of the fires burning in the state including in Perkins County, Kadoka, Custer, and Keystone. She also noted a new incident command team from Colorado is coming to the state.

“The National Guard has really stepped up and partnered up with South Dakota Wildland Fire who was here leading the team and we are just so grateful that the Rocky Mountain Blue Team will be here as well and again that incident command will be changing tonight and they will take over and their expertise will be incredible going forward,” Governor Kristi Noem said.