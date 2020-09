PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Bryon and I are keeping Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends in our prayers during this difficult time,” Gov. Noem said in a statement sent out by her office Saturday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sundown on Saturday until Justice Ginsburg’s funeral, which hasn’t been announced yet.