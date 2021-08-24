Gov. Noem files brief in Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem continues the legal battle over fireworks at Mount Rushmore. The case is now going through the appeals process.

The Governor’s Office announced attorneys filed an initial brief on Monday.

South Dakota filed the lawsuit earlier this year, after the National Parks Service denied a permit for Fourth of July fireworks at the monument.

The Park Service claimed potential risks to the park were still being evaluated from 2020 fireworks and that tribal partners opposed fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Noem sued in hopes of still having fireworks, but the judge upheld the decision not to issue the permit.

The state is now fighting to get that overturned.