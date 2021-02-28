Gov. Noem discusses COVID-19, American conservatism at CPAC

ORLANDO, FLA. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday in Orlando.

“Let’s have a really candid conversation. Everyone in this room and those listening at home know that America needs leaders right now,” Noem said. “Those leaders need wisdom, the confidence to stand up for our principles and a will to act. Those leaders need to be conservative. We have a lot of work to do in the coming months.”

Noem received a standing ovation from the audience when discussing South Dakota’s response to COVID-19.

“For those of you who don’t know, South Dakota is the only state in America that never ordered a single business or church to close,” Noem stated.

Noem told the audience her administration focused on hospital capacity and not the number of coronavirus cases.

Noem will appear on CBS’ Face The Nation Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Former President Trump will address CPAC Sunday in his first speech since leaving the White House.